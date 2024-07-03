Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 3rd July, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

President Bola Tinubu has approved a new withholding tax policy for the country altering the existing 1977 Nigeria tax system.

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, disclosed this on Tuesday.

Oyedele said the new withholding tax policy has laid to rest the heavy burden of the previous policy document on farmers and Small and Medium Enterprises.

He said the overall structure of the withholding tax regime promoted tax inequity.

Oyedele further disclosed that the new withholding tax regime document approved by Tinubu would be published in the official gazette in a few days.

The Sokoto State government has said that the Sultan of Sokoto has no power to make any appointments.

The Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Nasiru Binji, said the existing Chieftaincy law in the state contravenes the constitution of Nigeria.

Binji stated this at the public hearing on the Sokoto Local Government and Chieftaincy Law 2008, on Tuesday.

He said section 76(2) of the law is inconsistent with section 5(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has declared war against all factors militating against crude oil production in Nigeria.

The company declared that a state of emergency has been announced regarding crude oil production in Nigeria.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, made this known on Tuesday during his keynote speech at the inaugural event of the 23rd edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition (NOG Energy Week) in Abuja.

According to him, the company is in possession of the right tools to combat the factors working against oil production in Nigeria and would work with all partners and stakeholders in ensuring the battle is won.

Kyari disclosed that a detailed analysis of assets revealed that Nigeria could conveniently produce two million barrels of crude oil per day without deploying new rigs but identified the major impediment to achieving this as the inability of players to act in a timely manner.

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), on Tuesday, threatened to shut down universities on Thursday, July 4, over the non-payment of the four months withheld salaries by the government.

Naija News recalls that the Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising SSANU and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), a few days ago issued a two-week ultimatum to the Federal Government to pay its members the four months withheld salaries.

Out of the four university-based unions that embarked on a prolonged strike in 2022, the federal government had paid the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, leaving behind the other three unions.

SSANU, in a communique after its 48th National Executive Council meeting held in the University of Benin, Edo State last weekend, threatened to withdraw its services at the end of the two-week ultimatum if the government fails to pay the four months withheld salaries at the end of the ultimatum on Thursday, July 4.

SSANU, in the communique signed by its President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, expressed dismay at what it described as the unprecedented level of government’s insensitivity and deliberate resolve to cause chaos in the University by adopting the divide and rule policy.

The lawmaker representing the Bonny/Degema federal constituency of Rivers State, Cyril Hart, on Tuesday, accused the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, of sidelining new legislators during debates.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain made the allegation during plenary.

he lawmaker made the claim after Ahmed Jaha, the legislator representing the Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok federal constituency, moved a motion condemning the recent suicide bombings in Borno.

Several lawmakers, including Yusuf Gagdi, chairman of the committee on navy; Idris Wase, former deputy speaker; Babajimi Benson, chairman of the committee on defence; and Dasuki Abdussama from Sokoto state, were recognised to contribute to the motion.

Nearly all the lawmakers who contributed to the debate are ranking members.

Kalu was about to put the motion to a voice vote when Hart raised a point of order.

Responding, Kalu said, “There is no discrimination in the parliament”.

He explained that lawmakers are recognised to speak based on their seating arrangements, adding that if someone is not in the designated row, they may be overlooked.

At this point, Hart exited the green chamber, shouting as he did so.

Chairman and Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has condemned the latest increment of interest rate to almost 30 per cent by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Naija News reports that the apex bank had increased the Monetary Policy Rate(MPR) for the third straight time from 24.75 per cent to 26. 25 per cent in May.

However, speaking during the opening session of a three-day summit organised by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday, Dangote insisted that businesses could not cope with the current rate.

He argued that the government must protect businesses in the country by creating an environment that would help them to thrive.

According to him, an import-dependence country is equivalent to poverty importation.

Dangote said for the government to address the challenges of unemployment, poverty and insecurity, the manufacturing sector must be empowered to function optimally.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Tuesday, met with South East Governors, as they decide to meet President Bola Tinubu to press for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The Governors of the region also set up a burial committee headed by former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, for the late minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu.

According to the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, “The Forum commiserates with the family of Ebonyi, Abia, Imo and indeed the entire South East region and entire the family of Ogbonnaya Onu on the demise of His Excellency Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

“The Forum received a delegation of the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and His Royal Majesty Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, who came on a solidarity visit to this Forum.

“The Forum deliberated on the reviewed report of the South East security and economic summit held in Owerri Imo state on the 28 September 2023 and agreed to implement the aspect of the report about security and economic integration of the South East region and affirmed its desire to put actionable plan on the key issues agreed.

“The Forum resolved to visit Mr. President to discuss all pressing issues concerning the South East region. The Forum also deliberated and resolved to interface with the Federal Government to secure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

Many people will hardly recognize Nigeria again, seven years from this time, says President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State stated this while admonishing Nigerians to come together in support of President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its success.

Since his inauguration last May, Tinubu’s government has faced criticism for ending fuel subsidy on petroleum, leading to a significant increase in the cost of living and putting immense pressure on the people.

However, during the launch of the Kugbo Bus Terminal in Abuja, Senator Akpabio emphasized that with the backing of the citizens, the Tinubu administration will thrive.

The Senate President noted that the flag-off of the Abuja project signals the government’s commitment to the welfare of the residents of the FCT.

The Nigerian Army has declared that the recent bombings in Borno State signify that Nigeria is slipping into a state of war.

Naija News reports that this was revealed in a statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, on Tuesday.

He recounted the tragic events that led to multiple deaths in the Gworza Local Government Area of Borno State over the weekend.

Buba detailed the terror attacks, which involved multiple Person-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (PBIED), commonly known as suicide bombings, all occurring on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

The first attack happened around 3:00 PM, when a female suicide bomber, disguised as a beggar, detonated an explosive device at a wedding reception on Mararaba Hausari Street.

Shortly after, around 5:00 PM, as efforts were underway to stabilize and transport the initial casualties to the hospital, a second female suicide bomber detonated another device on the same street, close to the first explosion site.

In response, troops immediately imposed a curfew on the community to keep residents indoors and prevent further casualties.

However, while enforcing the curfew, a third explosion targeted the troops.

On behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen CG Musa, and all officers and members of the armed forces, Buba extended condolences to the victims’ families and those needing healing and recovery.

He explained that the terrorists’ actions are a response to recent military successes that have weakened their leadership, resources, and influence.

A former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, in an interview released on Monday on the YouTube series, Untold Stories with Adesuwa, reiterated his previous claims of rejecting a ₦250 million bribe intended to secure his support for the controversial third-term agenda of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

During the interview, Wabara emphatically confirmed the bribe offer, stating, “That’s very correct,” when asked about the authenticity of his claims.

He recalled the political atmosphere at the time, noting disbelief at rumours that senators were being offered ₦50 million each to back the agenda.

Wabara’s rejection of the bribe was part of broader resistance within the Senate against extending Obasanjo’s tenure beyond the constitutionally allowed terms.

He underscored the gravity of the situation by suggesting that accepting the bribe could have led to a prolonged dictatorship in Nigeria.

“Without people like us, there wouldn’t be democracy now,” Wabara asserted, implying that figures like current President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu might never have risen to prominence if the third-term bid had succeeded.

