‘Many People Will Not Recognize Nigeria Again Seven Years From Today’ – Says Akpabio

Many people will hardly recognize Nigeria again, seven years from this time, says President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State stated this while admonishing Nigerians to come together in support of President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its success.

Since his inauguration last May, Tinubu’s government has faced criticism for ending fuel subsidy on petroleum, leading to a significant increase in the cost of living and putting immense pressure on the people.

However, during the launch of the Kugbo Bus Terminal in Abuja, Senator Akpabio emphasized that with the backing of the citizens, the Tinubu administration will thrive.

“I have no doubt that by the time the president is through with his tenure in the country, seven years from today, many people will not recognise FCT, they will not recognise Nigeria again,” Akpabio said on Tuesday.

“So, all I can say is: let us continue to pray for him and be hopeful that the challenges you see today, tomorrow, you will see them no more.”

The Senate President noted that the flag-off of the Abuja project signals the government’s commitment to the welfare of the residents of the FCT.

“This is for me, another major wonder of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. This is a way to cater for a city of this nature. This is a way to cater for the people of the area councils, the FCT residents and visitors alike,” the Senate President said.

Akpabio also commended President Tinubu for picking Nyesom Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), despite their different political background.

“So, I believe that you are a square peg in a square hole, and I must thank the President for having the eyes to pinpoint those who can perform and bringing them,” Akpabio told the gathering, describing the project as a hub that will help traffic decongestion, and tackle insecurity among others.

“He did it in Lagos and today, Lagos is one of the best, one of the largest economies in Africa when we are talking about cities.”

In his remark earlier, FCT Minister, Wike expressed gratitude to Tinubu and the National Assembly for their backing, assuring the people of the FCT that no development initiatives would be left unfinished in their region.

He declared that the period of neglected projects was coming to an end.

The FCT has seen an increase in insecurity lately, with kidnappings posing a significant threat.

However, Wike said, “When this is completed, what it means is that you have access to the place whether it is raining or not, you are sure of being conveyed on vehicles you can identify: you know who is the one in charge of the vehicle and it would take you to safely to wherever you are going.

“Again, it would reduce the incidences of one-chance [kidnappers parading private cars].”

Wike added that “in that case, it reduces insecurity”.