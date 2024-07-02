‘We Are In A State Of War’ — Army On Borno Suicide Bombings

The Nigerian Army has declared that the recent bombings in Borno State signify that Nigeria is slipping into a state of war.

Naija News reports that this was revealed in a statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, on Tuesday.

He recounted the tragic events that led to multiple deaths in the Gworza Local Government Area of Borno State over the weekend.

Buba detailed the terror attacks, which involved multiple Person-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (PBIED), commonly known as suicide bombings, all occurring on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

The first attack happened around 3:00 PM, when a female suicide bomber, disguised as a beggar, detonated an explosive device at a wedding reception on Mararaba Hausari Street.

Shortly after, around 5:00 PM, as efforts were underway to stabilize and transport the initial casualties to the hospital, a second female suicide bomber detonated another device on the same street, close to the first explosion site.

In response, troops immediately imposed a curfew on the community to keep residents indoors and prevent further casualties.

However, while enforcing the curfew, a third explosion targeted the troops.

“The third explosion targeted the troops enforcing the curfew. The troops were attacked from behind by a third woman strapped with an IED vest, killing a soldier and two members of the hybrid forces,” Buba explained.

A fourth incident was averted when a suspect was identified early and detonated the bomb prematurely, resulting in only her death. In total, 20 people were killed, and 52 sustained various injuries and are receiving treatment.

Buba emphasized that the armed forces regard every life lost, whether civilian or military, as a significant tragedy.

“The sad loss of lives is a tragedy for society, the community, and the nation,” he said.

On behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen CG Musa, and all officers and members of the armed forces, Buba extended condolences to the victims’ families and those needing healing and recovery.

He explained that the terrorists’ actions are a response to recent military successes that have weakened their leadership, resources, and influence.

“The terrorists embarked on these cowardly attacks against innocent citizens to project an image of strength to cover their weakness and decline,” Buba noted.

He urged citizens to see through the terrorists’ tactics and remain vigilant and united, supporting the armed forces’ efforts to ensure a secure and peaceful future.

“The fate of the terrorists that perpetrated this insecurity will be violent and short, as troops will stop at nothing to take them out of the battlefield,” Buba concluded.