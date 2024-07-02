Obasanjo Visits South-East Govs, Moves For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Tuesday, met with South East Governors, as they decide to meet President Bola Tinubu to press for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The Governors of the region also set up a burial committee headed by former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, for the late minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu.

According to the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, “The Forum commiserates with the family of Ebonyi, Abia, Imo and indeed the entire South East region and entire the family of Ogbonnaya Onu on the demise of His Excellency Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

“The Forum received a delegation of the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and His Royal Majesty Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, who came on a solidarity visit to this Forum.

“The Forum deliberated on the reviewed report of the South East security and economic summit held in Owerri Imo state on the 28 September 2023 and agreed to implement the aspect of the report about security and economic integration of the South East region and affirmed its desire to put actionable plan on the key issues agreed.

“The Forum resolved to visit Mr. President to discuss all pressing issues concerning the South East region. The Forum also deliberated and resolved to interface with the Federal Government to secure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

Other members of the Ogbonnaya Onu burial committee included the former Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi, who serves as the Secretary of the committee, and other Igbo leaders drawn from the Igbo-speaking states.