Democracy In Nigeria Not Dying – Bode George Replies Obasanjo

Elder statesman and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bode George has replied former president, Olusegun Obasanjo over his statement claiming that democracy in Nigeria is dying.

He argued that democracy is not dying, rather it was the operators, especially, Executive and Legislature, that were losing their sense of responsibility.

Speaking via a statement, George noted that the handling of Lagos State Assembly saga involving Speaker Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa’s impeachment and reinstatement, the declaration of State of Emergency in Rivers State which led to suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and lawmakers, has placed Nigeria in a wrong light globally.

He said, “Nigerians could not believe it when security was withdrawn from an elected speaker in Lagos and deployed to a deposed speaker. A legislative decision was also overturned by the unilateral action of the president in Abuja.

“In Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and lawmakers were suspended, and the National Assembly, without the mandatory two-thirds approval, rubber-stamped this unconstitutional action by voice vote

“It is disheartening that Nigeria is on the spot globally for the wrong reasons. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo said recently that democracy is dying. I disagree. Democracy is not dying. Rather, the operators, especially, Executive and Legislature, are losing their sense of responsibility. It is a big shame.”