Breaking: Sultan Has No Constitutional Power To Appoint Anyone – Sokoto Govt

The Sokoto State government has said that the Sultan of Sokoto has no power to make any appointments.

The Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Nasiru Binji, said the existing Chieftaincy law in the state contravenes the constitution of Nigeria.

Binji stated this at the public hearing on the Sokoto Local Government and Chieftaincy Law 2008, on Tuesday.

He said section 76(2) of the law is inconsistent with section 5(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

According to him, “Section 5(2) of the constitution stipulates that the executive power to appoint in the state is vested on the Governor directly or through his deputy, commissioners or any government agent assigned by the Governor.

“So, there is no power given to the sultanate council to appoint. Section 76(2) of the Sokoto Local government and Chieftancy Law give the sultanate council the power to appoint district and village heads in the state but with the approval of the sitting Governor.

“So the section is inconsistent with the 1999 constitution as amended and therefore it cannot stand. Because the power to appoint is the executive power and who exercise the power, is it not the Governor? This is the reason for the amendment. To correct the mistake of the past.”