Breaking: NNPC ‘Declares War’, Announces State Of Emergency On Crude Oil Production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has declared war against all factors militating against crude oil production in Nigeria.

The company declared that a state of emergency has been announced regarding crude oil production in Nigeria.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, made this known on Tuesday during his keynote speech at the inaugural event of the 23rd edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition (NOG Energy Week) in Abuja.

According to him, the company is in possession of the right tools to combat the factors working against oil production in Nigeria and would work with all partners and stakeholders in ensuring the battle is won.

“We have decided to stop the debate. We have declared war on the challenges affecting our crude oil production,”

“War means war. We have the right tools. We know what to fight. We know what we have to do at the level of assets. We have engaged our partners. And we will work together to improve the situation,” he said.

Details later…