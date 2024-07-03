Finidi George Unveiled As Rivers United Coach Weeks After Leaving Super Eagles Job

A few weeks after resigning as the head coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George has been named as the head coach of Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club Rivers United.

Barely four days ago, Naija News reported that Rivers United are considering appointing Finidi George as their head coach after a disappointing 2023-2024 season.

Recall that in the said season, Rivers United crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals stage and also finished 8th in the NPFL.

Due to the not-so-impressive-run, the former NPFL champions decided to sack their head coach, Stanley Eguma.

Earlier this week, the media officer of Rivers United, Charles Mayuku told Punch that the reports linking Finidi George and the Port Harcourt-based club were “baseless”.

“We have heard of Finidi George, we have heard of Imama Amapakabo we will soon hear of Jose Mourinho. Those are just rumours and as a matter of fact, we are resuming training ahead of next season on Wednesday,” the media officer said.

To the surprise of many, Rivers United took to their official X page earlier today, July 3, to post pictures of Finidi’s unveiling as their new head coach.

The former Ajax player who led Enyimba to win the 2022-2023 NPFL title was appointed the head coach of the Super Eagles in April. He led the national team to a 1-1 draw against South Africa and a 2-1 defeat against Benin Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

These two results have placed the Super Eagles in a very tight corner in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Hence, the NFF decided to appoint a technical adviser to oversee the team without Finidi’s consent, which forced him to resign in June.

The former Nigeria international will have to now put his Super Eagles saga behind him as he attempts to prove his doubters wrong using Rivers United.