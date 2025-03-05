NPFL Updates: Finidi Hopes To Overtake Remo Stars, Ogunmodede Braces Up For Tough Race

Rivers United coach Finidi George is optimistic about reducing the gap between his team and league leaders Remo Stars as the 2024-2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) approaches a critical phase.

Currently sitting 11 points behind Remo in the NPFL table, Finidi believes there is ample opportunity to close this gap, especially with 11 matches remaining.

While Rivers United and Remo Stars were initially in a tight competition early this season, a rough patch in form caused Rivers to lose their top spot. However, recent performances have shown promise, with Rivers United registering one defeat amid two wins and two draws in their last five matches.

Following a commendable goalless draw against 3SC in Ibadan, Finidi is confident that with 11 games left, they have the potential to overtake Remo Stars.

“We are determined to keep fighting. In this league, surprises are always around the corner. We may have faced setbacks, but we are committed to pushing forward until the end. Each game will be challenging and unpredictable,” he stated.

The former international and ex-coach of the Super Eagles is aware that even top teams like Remo Stars can face difficulties.

“While Remo are currently performing well, it’s essential to remember that they, too, could lose a match, which could impact their momentum. We experienced a similar scenario. However, we are regaining our form, which bodes well for us as the season progresses”, he said.

Finidi is focused on their upcoming home match against Niger Tornadoes, aiming to capitalize on their recent point gained in Ibadan.

On the other hand, Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede acknowledges that the competition for the NPFL title is intensifying, despite holding an 11-point advantage at the top.

Following their narrow 1-0 victory over Plateau United in Ikenne, which was secured by a goal from Samson Olasupo, Ogunmodede is mindful of the increasing pressure on his players.

“Our last five matches have been intense,” Ogunmodede noted. “The pressure is mounting, and it’s natural as we approach the end of the season. While our first penalty taker, Sikiru, opted to let the captain take the responsibility this time, I believe it reflects the high stakes rather than fear. With fewer games left, each match becomes more challenging.”

In related news, NPFL champions Rangers have extended their congratulations to defender Ifeanyi Onyebuchi on his selection for the Super Eagles.

Onyebuchi has been named in head coach Eric Chelle’s 39-man provisional squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Alongside fellow NPFL players, Ahmed Musa, Kayode Bankole, and Papa Daniel Mustapha, Onyebuchi is poised to showcase his talents on a larger stage.

Rangers said, “From making an impact in the NPFL with Rangers International to earning a Super Eagles call-up, BUCHI is ready to excel on the big stage. Congratulations, champ.”

Note that Onyebuchi played a vital role in the Flying Antelopes’ NPFL triumph last season.