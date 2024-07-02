Rivers United Not Interested In Finidi George – Media Officer

Rivers United have debunked reports that they are planning on appointing former Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Finidi George as their new manager.

Rivers United did not have the best of the 2023-2024 season as they struggled with the demands of playing in the Nigeria Premier Football League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

They managed to make it to the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup and finished in the 8th position in the NPFL.

Due to their not-too-impressive run in the just concluded season, reports went viral that they were hunting for a new coach and Finidi George alongside Imama Amapakabo were said to be the frontrunner for the job.

However, the media officer of Rivers United, Charles Mayuku, said the reports were “baseless”, as he confirmed that the former NPFL champions are expected to resume training on Wednesday, July 3.

“We have heard of Finidi George, we have heard of Imama Amapakabo we will soon hear of Jose Mourinho. Those are just rumours and as a matter of fact, we are resuming training ahead of next season on Wednesday,” the media officer told Punch.

Also, the media officer has debunked reports that their star player, Deputy Echeta, has left the club, stressing that only Augustine Okejepha has moved to Tanzanian club Simba SC so far this summer.

“That was the same way they said we rejected $150,000 for Andy Okpe. Why are we going to reject that kind of money? It’s normal for players to want to leave but the process has to be followed for players like Deputy. He still has a contract, so he can’t just jump ship to any club unless Rivers United decide to sell,” Mayuku said.

“At the moment we have 13 players who are out of contract, including Nyima Nwagua, Kazie Enyinnaya, Victor Sochima, and Abiodun Akande and the club is renegotiating with them ahead of our resumption on Wednesday.

“We have retained 24 players, including five promoted from our U-17 side.”