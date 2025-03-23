Ideye Names Remo Stars Favourites To Win NPFL Title This Season

Former Super Eagles striker, Brown Ideye, has expressed his belief that Remo Stars are the frontrunners to clinch the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title this season.

Naija News reports that Remo Stars are currently leading the league.

Remo Stars hold the top spot on the league table with 57 points, while Rivers United, in second place, is trailing by eight points.

The Ikenne-based team has finished as runners-up in the previous two seasons.

With 11 matches remaining in the season, the Sky Blue Stars have a challenging path ahead.

Ideye, who currently plays as a striker for the Enyimba, acknowledged the unpredictability of football but emphasized that the championship is primarily in the hands of Daniel Ogunmodede’s team.

Additionally, Ideye conveyed his hope that Enyimba will secure a spot in continental competitions by the end of the season.

“In my opinion, Remo Stars have the best chance of winning the league, but football is unpredictable. The title is theirs to lose,” Ideye told BSN sports.

“For Enyimba, securing a continental spot is achievable. If we win all our remaining home games and get good results away, I believe we can return to the continent.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, has congratulated the Super Eagles for the 2026 World Cup Qualifier victory in Rwanda.

Naija News reported that Victor Osimhen‘s brace gave the Eagles a comfortable victory, in their qualifying match.

In a statement on Saturday, Dikko said Eagle’s victory was a product of preparation meeting competence and capability.

He lauded the Eagles’ coach, Eric Chelle, for putting up a brilliant performance in Rwanda. He further commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting the commission’s journey to revive sports in the country.

Dikko enjoined the Eagles to put up an impressive performance against Zimbabwe in their second match, coming up on Tuesday, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.