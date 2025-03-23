Rwanda’s Victory: Dikko Hails Super Eagles, Tinubu

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, has congratulated Super Eagles for the 2026 World Cup Qualifier victory in Rwanda.

Naija News reported that Victor Osimhen‘s brace gave the Eagles a comfortable victory, in their qualifying match.

In a statement on Saturday, Dikko said Eagle’s victory was a product of preparation meeting competence and capability.

He lauded the Eagles’ coach, Eric Chelle, for putting up a brilliant performance in Rwanda. He further commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting the commission’s journey to revive sports in the country.

Dikko enjoined the Eagles to put up an impressive performance against Zimbabwe, in their second match, coming up on Tuesday, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

His words: “I am extremely delighted with the performance of the Super Eagles against Rwanda, in Kigali which has now put Nigeria firmly back in play and in contention for the sole qualification ticket from Group C of the CAF (Africa) 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

“I thus on half of entire Nigeria Sports family and indeed the country congratulate the Super Eagles players and the Technical Crew led by Eric Chelle for putting up a very brilliant and assuring performance to get the result needed in Kigali from what was practically a ‘win or burst’ match played in front of over 60,000 Rwandan fans. The Nigerian supporters were also simply amazing motivating and gingering the team to victory!

“Indeed, what happened in Kigali is what I term ‘preparation meets competence and capability’ as the Super Eagles are very talented and exceptional team while the National Sports Commission (NSC) in collaboration with the NFF were very deliberate and international including starting preparations several months ahead for the crucial match and ensured all that is needed to be done to provide the enablers for the team success are done appropriately and professionally delivered.

“Indeed, the unprecedented and exceptional support and push of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Commission on this journey as well as the broad objectives of revitalizing Nigerian Sports can never be overemphasized!!

“Next Stop is: Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 25th March 2025 in Uyo at 5pm and all hands remain on deck to deliver another win and three points God willing. All eyes on the ball to consolidate surely !!”