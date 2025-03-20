World Cup Qualifiers: Zimbabwe President Offers $150,000 Incentive For Warriors To Beat Super Eagles

Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has promised a $150,000 reward to the national football team, the Warriors, if they defeat Nigeria in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The pledge was confirmed by Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Nqobile Magwizi, as the team seeks its first-ever World Cup qualification.

Currently at the bottom of Group C with just two points from four matches, Michael Nees’ side faces a crucial period in their campaign.

The Warriors will first take on Benin Republic at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban today before heading to Uyo, Nigeria, for their clash with the Super Eagles next Tuesday.

According to a statement released by ZIFA, the government reaffirmed its dedication to national football by offering $150,000 for a win against Benin and another $150,000 if the team triumphs over Nigeria.

The statement read: “The Government of Zimbabwe has reaffirmed its commitment to national football by extending significant financial support to the Zimbabwe senior men’s national team, the Warriors, ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“In recognition of the team’s efforts and as a gesture of encouragement, His Excellency, President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa, has offered a winning bonus of US$150,000 to the players, technical team, and support staff for each victory in their upcoming matches against Benin on March 20 and Nigeria on March 25.

“This means that, over and above the US$1 million set aside by the Government for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Finals, the Warriors stand to earn an extra US$300,000 should they secure wins in both fixtures.

“This support underscores the Government’s unwavering commitment to the growth and success of football in Zimbabwe and the aspirations of the Warriors as they strive for World Cup qualification.

“The nation is urged to rally behind the team as they carry our hopes and pride onto the field.”