[BREAKING] 2026 WCQ: Osimhen Helps Nigeria Secure 2-0 Win Over Rwanda

Nigeria is on the path to revitalizing its 2026 World Cup qualification efforts, thanks to a double from Victor Osimhen, resulting in a well-earned two-goal victory for the Super Eagles on Friday in their match against Rwanda.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles entered the match positioned fifth in Group C, having not secured a victory in their initial four matches, with three draws and one loss.

Under the management of Eric Chelle, the visitors made an impressive start as Osimhen manoeuvred to the back post to connect with Ademola Lookman’s excellent free-kick, breaking the deadlock just 11 minutes into the game.

A remarkable save by Rwanda’s goalkeeper, Fiacre Ntwari, thwarted Moses Simon’s attempt to extend the lead, while William Troost-Ekong came close to scoring from corner kicks on two occasions.

Just before halftime, Osimhen sprinted through to net his second goal of the day, leaving Rwanda—who had previously come from behind to win in their last encounter with Nigeria in November—with a significant challenge ahead in the second half.

An advantage for Nigeria in the match allowed Osimhen to secure his hat trick; however, he misfired with a reckless swing and failed to connect.

This marked his last contribution to the match as he was substituted for Arokodare.

More details shortly…