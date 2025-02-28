NPFL Updates, Matchday 27 Fixtures: Sunshine Stars Get 3-Match Ultimatum, Others

Sunshine Stars have slammed a three-match ultimatum on their technical team, led by Bala Abubakar, in response to the team’s recent performance challenges in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

This decision was made after a thorough evaluation of their performance since the beginning of the second half of the NPFL season.

Currently, the Owena Waves have accumulated only seven points from a possible 21 during this period, placing them 18th on the league table with a total of 28 points.

The ultimatum also affects the Team Manager, Welfare Officer, and other backroom staff, highlighting a collective responsibility for improvement.

In their upcoming league game, Sunshine Stars will face Kwara United in Ikenne this weekend, followed by a match against Nasarawa United in Lafia, before returning home to take on Plateau United.

In other updates, Rivers United have made a notable advancement to second place in the league after recording a 1-0 victory over Katsina United, thanks to a goal by former Akwa United striker Ubong Friday in the 17th minute.

Although heavy rain interrupted the game at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, the second half was completed the following morning. With this win, Rivers United now has 42 points from 26 matches. They are set to take on third-placed Shooting Stars next Monday at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

Katsina United, meanwhile, remain in 14th position on the table with 33 points and will look to bounce back when they face Akwa United on the same day.

Heartland’s Technical Adviser, Emmanuel Amuneke, has shared his ambitions for the team this season, emphasizing the goal of stabilizing the club.

Currently occupying 13th place with 33 points from 26 matches in the NPFL, Heartland recently played to a goalless draw against El-Kanemi Warriors. Amuneke has expressed confidence in improving their performance, urging the team to focus on winning future matches.

Furthermore, Bendel Insurance FC achieved a commendable 2-1 victory against Ikorodu FC at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Matchday 26.

Despite some initial struggles in the first half, the team found their rhythm in the second half, with Stanley Okorom opening the scoring and Uche Collins netting the winning goal afterwards.

Head coach Greg Ikhenoba expressed relief at securing the three points, reflecting on the lessons learned from their earlier defeat to Ikorodu. He remains optimistic about their upcoming match, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus and preparation.

Ikorodu FC’s coach, Nuruden Aweroro, acknowledged the match as a valuable learning opportunity for his squad, reiterating the importance of analyzing performance to implement necessary improvements in the future.

NPFL Matchday 27 Fixtures and Kick-Off Time

Saturday, March 1

Sunshine Stars Vs Kwara United

4 p.m.

Sunday, March 2

Abia Warriors Vs Nasarawa United

3 p.m.

Bayelsa United Vs Bendel Insurance

4 p.m.

Niger Tornadoes Vs Enyimba

4 p.m.

Kano Pillars Vs Enugu Rangers

4 p.m.

Remo Stars Vs Plateau United

5:30 p.m.

Ikorodu City Vs Heartland

5:30 p.m.

Monday, March 3

Akwa United Vs Katsina United

3 p.m.

El-Kanemi Warriors Vs Lobi Stars

3 p.m.

Shooting Stars Vs Rivers United

5:30 p.m.