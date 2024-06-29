NPFL Club Interested In Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Finidi George

Former Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, could return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) barely three weeks after resigning from the national team.

Finidi George announced himself in the coaching business in Nigeria when he led Enyimba of Aba to win the 2022-2023 NPFL title.

During that period, he served as the assistant coach to former Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro. The Rivers State-born tactician remained in that position throughout the 2023 AFCON which took place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

After coach Peseiro’s contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) expired following the 2023 AFCON, the football body appointed Finidi George as the Super Eagles interim coach.

In his two games as interim coach in March, Finidi led the Super Eagles to a victory over Ghana and a defeat against Mali. Despite the mixed result, the NFF made him the coach of the Super Eagles in April.

The former Ajax player led the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw against South Africa and a 2-1 defeat against Benin Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

These two results have placed the Super Eagles in a very tight corner in their quest to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Hence, the NFF decided to consider appointing a technical adviser to oversee the team without Finidi’s consent, which forced him to resign.

A few weeks later, a report by the Nations claimed that Rivers United are considering appointing Finidi as their coach ahead of the 2024-2025 NPFL season.

Rivers United finished 8th in the NPFL and finished in the quarter-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup in the just concluded 2023-2024 season. Hence, they reportedly believe Finidi could improve the team next season.