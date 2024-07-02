Patrick Doyle Reacts As Tems Wins Best Gospel/Inspirational Award At 2024 BET Awards

Veteran Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, has offered advice to Christians after Nigerian sensational singer, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, won the best gospel/inspirational award at the 2024 BET awards.

Naija News reports that Tems won the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award with her song, ‘Me & U’ at the BET award, held at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, United States, on Monday.

The 2023 song by Tems beat big stars such as Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans, Maverick City Music, and others to land the award.

In a post on his Facebook page, Patrick Doyle said Christians who feel slighted that Tems won the award should stop seeking validation from fickle institutions like the entertainment industry mafia.

According to the movie star, the entertainment industry is in the grip of satan.

He wrote, “I feel the pain of mainstream gospel artistes who feel slighted that Tems an evidently secular musician was awarded the BET award for best gospel song. That said I believe it’s about time that committed christians stop seeking validation from fickle institutions like the entertainment industry mafia which by the way is in the grip of satan.”