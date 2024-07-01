Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 1st July, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 1st July 2024

President Bola Tinubu has described criminals responsible for the suicide bombing in Borno State on Saturday as cowards who would soon face the wrath of justice.

The President said the action of the terrorists is due to the pressure mounted against them by security forces which have degraded their abilities to mount attacks.

While consoling all those affected by the attack, President Tinubu assured Nigerians that the government would not allow the nation to slither into an era of fear, tears, sorrow, and blood.

He added that his administration would take every necessary step to ensure citizens are protected and criminals are brought to justice.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has lamented the actions of politicians in the country, stating that more needs to be done for the citizens by those who represent them in government.

Speaking over the weekend during a visit to the Holy Rosary School of Nursing, Emekuku, in Owerri North Council Area of Imo State, Obi said those in government need to do more about investing in the future of young Nigerians.

According to him, the government should give free education so more impact can be made.

The former Anambra State Governor also said leaders need to sacrifice more and care more for the masses.

On the call by the government for the citizens to make more sacrifices due to dwindling resources, Obi said those in power are not living like there’s no money. The former Governor said those in power are feasting and expect the citizens to be fasting.

Former National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has issued a stark warning about the state of Northern Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Lukman described the region as an explosive waiting to detonate, highlighting the potential for significant instability.

The former APC chieftain exonerated President Bola Tinubu from the severe under-development and numerous challenges plaguing northern Nigeria.

Lukman attributed the region’s deteriorated state to the eight-year tenure of former President Muhammad Buhari, whom he criticized for failing to improve the region’s conditions.

In an open letter to Northern political leaders titled, “Explosive North: Open Letter to Northern Politicians,” Lukman emphasized that the current dire situation in northern Nigeria is a consequence of Buhari’s ineffective governance.

Lukman lamented the degradation of traditional institutions and the disconnection of religious leaders from the path of righteousness.

He pointed out the scarcity of industries and the decline in agricultural activities due to insecurity.

President Bola Tinubu will next week, inaugurate phases three and four of the Lagos- Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Phases three and four would start at Cross River and end in Akwa Ibom State.

This development was confirmed in a statement on Sunday by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Works, Edet Ekpenyong.

Ekpenyong disclosed that the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, revealed the plan of the federal government for the next phase of the coastal highway project during a stakeholders engagement meeting held at Ibom hall in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state on Saturday.

According to the plans unveiled by the Minister, section three has 27 km on Akwa Ibom land, 38 km on Cross River State, while section four is entirely on Akwa Ibom and is 80 km.

Umahi reiterated the commitment of President Tinubu to the completion of the project for the benefit of Nigerians.

A former Director-General of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe has shared his thoughts on the proposed single-tenure rotational presidency.

According to Okupe, it is a great idea for a developing country like Nigeria.

He, however, asserted that it should not be approached hastily.

Okupe stated this while addressing newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

Naija News reports that a bill seeking a single term of six years for the President and state governors was brought up recently by 35 members of the House of Representatives.

The bill also canvasses the rotation of the presidency among the six geo-political zones of the country.

Reacting, Okupe suggested a holistic approach to the constitution amendment.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has challenged the federal government to be aware of its responsibilities and ensure no region in the country is overrun by acts of terrorism and insecurity.

Atiku called on the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu to wake up from its slumber and protect the citizens of the country from all acts of insecurity and terrorism.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the call in a statement on Sunday in which he reacted to the suicide bombing which occurred at a wedding in Borno State on Saturday and resulted in the death of several guests.

Naija News earlier reported that the Borno State Police Command has confirmed that no fewer than six people were killed, with 15 others injured in a suicide attack in Gwoza, Borno State.

Many people lost their lives in Gwoza, a town in Borno State, after a female suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a wedding venue, killing several wedding guests and injuring many others.

According to sources, the bomber was carrying a baby on her back when she stormed the venue and detonated the IED at the wedding held on Saturday, in Tashan Mararaba near the Fire Service in Gwoza town.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Atiku commiserated with those affected by the bombing and called out the government for allowing much of the pushback that has been achieved against Boko Haram to be re-surfacing due to a lacklustre posture on security issues.

He urged action to be taken to ensure the Northeast region does not slide back into terrorism and extreme violence.

The former Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla, has accused the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari of protecting a former governor involved in substantial financial irregularities.

In a revealing interview on the Mic On Podcast, Obono-Obla highlighted several instances of high-profile corruption that he claimed were overlooked by the government, including a case involving a former governor who allegedly possessed offshore properties worth over $200 million.

Obono-Obla expressed his frustration with the government’s failure to act decisively against corrupt practices he unearthed during his tenure.

He detailed a specific instance where the SPIP discovered 80 brand new armoured S-Class Mercedes Benz vehicles, alongside multiple houses, farms, and other luxury items in a single location in Jabi, which were not accounted for with customs duties.

The former chairman noted that his panel took proactive steps to address these issues, securing a court order to take custody of the assets pending further legal action. However, despite these efforts, significant challenges remained in bringing influential individuals to the book.

A prominent human rights advocate and former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has revealed an alleged political strategy by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and other northern elites to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential elections.

In a detailed interview with Sunday Sun in Abuja, Sani disclosed that the strategy hinges on exploiting regional disparities and security challenges.

According to him, Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate in 2019 and 2023, plans to capitalize on various issues, including the relocation of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) offices to Lagos, the perceived dominance of South-western appointees in Tinubu’s administration, and ongoing security concerns in Northern Nigeria.

Sani outlined that Atiku and his political allies intend to paint President Tinubu as favouring his regional base over the broader national interest.

He described the move as a calculated attempt to sway Northern voters against Tinubu, framing it as a necessity to reclaim power.

Despite revealing these strategies, Sani advised Atiku and his cohort to exercise patience and respect the informal rotational presidency arrangement between the North and the South.

He suggested that Tinubu, representing the South, should be allowed to complete an eight-year tenure, after which power would naturally shift back to the North in 2031.

Sani emphasized the importance of national unity and peace, urging Atiku to consider the broader implications of his actions on the country’s stability.

Former Director-General of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe has condemned the Federal Government on its court case against states over local government autonomy.

Recall that the Federal Government had instituted a legal action against the governors of the 36 states of the federation at the Supreme Court over what it described as their interference in the administration of local councils in their respective states.

The suit filed by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, is seeking full autonomy for all local government areas in the country.

Reacting to the development during an interview with newsmen on Sunday, Okupe described the legal battle as needless and unfortunate.

He opined that in a federal system there are only two component units- the federal and the states.

Okupe insisted that the idea of the LG as the third tier should be removed from the constitution.

He asserted that LGs are issues of the state and has nothing to do with the federal government.

The Minister of Sports in Nigeria, John Enoh, has expressed concerns regarding the quality of certain players in the Super Eagles.

Following disappointing performances against South Africa and Benin Republic, Enoh pointed out that the commitment and drive of some players, particularly those born abroad, have come under scrutiny from both fans and pundits.

In an interview with Eagle7 FM, Enoh remarked, “We have about 90 percent of players in the Super Eagles who were not born in Nigeria. Do they possess the spirit and fire of a Nigerian-born player?”

He further stated, “There are some players in the team who are not good enough for the Super Eagles. While we discuss the quality of the coach, we must also consider the quality of the players.”

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.