‘Some Players In Super Eagles Are Not Good Enough’ – Sports Minister

The Minister of Sports in Nigeria, John Enoh, has expressed concerns regarding the quality of certain players in the Super Eagles.

Following disappointing performances against South Africa and Benin Republic, Enoh pointed out that the commitment and drive of some players, particularly those born abroad, have come under scrutiny from both fans and pundits.

In an interview with Eagle7 FM, Enoh remarked, “We have about 90 percent of players in the Super Eagles who were not born in Nigeria. Do they possess the spirit and fire of a Nigerian-born player?”

He further stated, “There are some players in the team who are not good enough for the Super Eagles. While we discuss the quality of the coach, we must also consider the quality of the players.”

Meanwhile, the Minister insisted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria still have a chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After four games, the Super Eagles are currently sitting in the 5th spot of 6 teams in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Eagles, who are currently without a permanent head coach, still have six games to play, and they must win to stand a chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The sports minister believes that this is achievable as far as the players have the right mentality and the national team is being handled by a coach who believes in the qualification project.

“The majority opinion is that it’s not impossible yet (to qualify for the World Cup),” John Enoh told Eagle7 FM on Saturday.