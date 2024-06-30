Six-Year Single-Tenure Rotational Presidency Good For Nigeria – Okupe

A former Director-General of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe has shared his thoughts on the proposed single-tenure rotational presidency.

According to Okupe, it is a great idea for a developing country like Nigeria.

He, however, asserted that it should not be approached hastily.

Okupe stated this while addressing newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

Naija News reports that a bill seeking a single term of six years for the President and state governors was brought up recently by 35 members of the House of Representatives.

The bill also canvasses the rotation of the presidency among the six geo-political zones of the country.

Reacting, Okupe suggested a holistic approach to the constitution amendment.

According to him, “I don’t think we should do this kind of reform (constitutional amendment) in a haphazard manner. There is so much that is wrong with the constitution we are operating.

“There is so much confusion and contradiction in the 1999 Constitution as prescribed and handed over to us by the military.

“I would rather have us to have a holistic approach to this reform or amendment.

“The six-year single tenure for the President and governors is okay in a developing nation like this and I have no objection to it.

“Yes, it is good we can have a six-year single-tenure rotational presidency. However, the rotational part should be clearly stated in the constitution among the six zones.”

He said that the National Assembly should not just review the tenure alone, but must go ahead and do so many other reforms, especially in the electoral system.