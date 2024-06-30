Buhari Govt Covered Up Ex-Gov With $200 Million Offshore Assets From Prosecution – Obono-Obla

The former Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Okoi Obono-Obla, has accused the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari of protecting a former governor involved in substantial financial irregularities.

In a revealing interview on the Mic On Podcast, Obono-Obla highlighted several instances of high-profile corruption that he claimed were overlooked by the government, including a case involving a former governor who allegedly possessed offshore properties worth over $200 million.

Obono-Obla expressed his frustration with the government’s failure to act decisively against corrupt practices he unearthed during his tenure.

He detailed a specific instance where the SPIP discovered 80 brand new armoured S-Class Mercedes Benz vehicles, alongside multiple houses, farms, and other luxury items in a single location in Jabi, which were not accounted for with customs duties.

“I wrote to the Federal Inland Revenue Service questioning if taxes were paid on these assets. They confirmed there were no records of tax payments,” Obono-Obla stated.

The former chairman noted that his panel took proactive steps to address these issues, securing a court order to take custody of the assets pending further legal action. However, despite these efforts, significant challenges remained in bringing influential individuals to the book.

Obono-Obla’s tenure at the SPIP ended abruptly when he was sacked on August 15, 2019. The dismissal followed allegations of financial misconduct on his part, which were investigated by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

His sack letter also hinted at potential academic repercussions, mentioning possible actions against his law degree and legal practice credentials.