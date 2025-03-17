Despite Buhari’s Denial, Loyalists Plot Defection From APC, To Join Forces With Atiku, Peter Obi, El-Rufai

Despite former President General Muhammadu Buhari’s insistence that he remains a dedicated member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his loyalists, who form the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) faction within the ruling party, are reportedly plotting their exit.

There have been growing dissatisfaction among CPC loyalists, many of whom backed Buhari in the 2011 presidential election under the party’s platform before he was defeated by former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

These individuals believe they have been sidelined, particularly in political appointments, which they claim have disproportionately favored the South West APC.

This sense of exclusion has intensified frustration among Buhari’s supporters, who feel marginalized within the party’s power structure. As a result, discussions have gained momentum regarding potential alliances with other political groups.

Sources within the CPC faction revealed to Daily Sun that their grievances stem from what they perceive as a diminished role in APC’s decision-making process.

In response, the CPC bloc is seriously considering forming an alliance with opposition parties, led by key political figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

El-Rufai, who recently joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has been vocal about his reasons for leaving the APC.

He stated that he had informed Buhari of his decision and claimed the former president had given his blessing.

However, shortly after his remarks, Buhari released a statement reaffirming his membership in the APC.

In his statement, Buhari reiterated his allegiance to the party, expressing gratitude for the support he received during his two terms in office.

He described this backing as the highest honor of his political career and emphasized the contributions of the party’s founding members.

The former president also stressed the importance of strengthening the APC as a vehicle for national progress. “I am an APC member, and I like to be addressed as such. I will try to popularise the party by all means,” he said.

While Buhari’s remarks appeared aimed at reassuring party members, they have done little to ease tensions within the CPC bloc.

Many within the faction view Buhari’s loyalty to the APC as a personal choice that does not reflect their collective stance.

If the CPC faction proceeds with its departure, it could have significant consequences for the APC.

The CPC played a vital role in the party’s formation in 2013 and was instrumental in Buhari’s electoral victories in 2015 and 2019.

Political analysts warn that losing the CPC bloc could substantially weaken the APC, particularly in northern Nigeria.