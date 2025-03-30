Tinubu Laboured To Produce Me As Senate President – Akpabio

Senator Godswill Akpabio has said President Bola Tinubu laboured to ensure he emerged as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Akpabio described President Tinubu as a visionary leader who has made remarkable efforts in Nigeria’s programmes.

Akpabio stated this on Saturday during Special Iftar to celebrate President Tinubu’s 73rd birthday, in Abuja.

The Senate President told Tinubu that by the time he finishes his tenure he would be the greatest and most audacious president in Nigeria’s history.

“Congratulations on your 73rd birthday. On behalf of my family, my constituents, the Senate, and the entire National Assembly, I respectfully wish you a very happy and a peaceful 73rd birthday celebration. Your Excellency, sir, your leadership, your vision, and dedication to a great nation, Nigeria, remain models that shall inspire future generations.

“As the President of the 10th Senate, which you labored to produce, I have the privilege of working closely with you, and I must say that your passion for Nigeria’s progress is remarkable and contagious. I must also confess that you are bold, courageous, and visionary, attributes which shall place you positively in the annals of Nigerian leadership history by the end of your turn. Probably the greatest and most audacious president Nigeria had ever produced.

“In your 73 years on earth, you have pursued a political career marked by challenges, implementing transformative ideas and demonstrating qualities of a true democrat, principles that erred the modern-day Lagos state, and now renewed hope for Nigeria’s future prosperity,” he said.

Buhari Sidelined Tinubu After Helping Him Win Election

Senator Akpabio, who commended Tinubu for his contribution to the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory, disclosed that he was treated badly by the party and the former President.

According to Akpabio, Buhari and the leadership of APC failed to make the President a member of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC).

He stated that they described him as the party’s leader but took away from him the opportunity to contribute to the party’s decision-making.

“Sir, I want to acknowledge your indelible role in the formation of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2018, which successfully challenged the dominance of the then People’s Democracy Party in 2015. You did that.

“There is no doubt that your support was instrumental to the victories recorded by President Muhammad Buhari, GCFR, and the APC in 2015 and 2019, even though they failed to make you a NEC member. But they call you leader of the party, but not a NEC member. And the NEC takes all decisions, but you remain the leader outside the NEC.

“As the President of Nigeria in the last two years, sir, you have demonstrated astute leadership qualities. And as you advocate for democratic values and bold economic reforms, which have started to yield dividends, I can boldly conclude that our country is on track with you in a driving seat. Congratulations, Mr. President. And may God bless you,” he added.