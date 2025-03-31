Buhari’s Ex-minister Denies Lobbying Tinubu For Recent Appointment

Former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, who served under past President Muhammadu Buhari, has denied actively seeking his recent appointment as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Dave Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences in Ebonyi State.

Naija News reports that Shittu’s appointment by President Bola Tinubu, alongside other heads and chairpersons for federal universities, sparked speculation that these individuals were compensated after not being included in Tinubu’s ministerial lineup.

However, Shittu refuted these claims. “I could not have lobbied to become pro-chancellor of the university,” he stated.

“I was a minister for four years. Before that, I had been commissioner twice at age 30. That was in 1983. I was a Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture in the larger Oyo State. And in 2007, I was Attorney General of Oyo State before becoming minister. So, I could not have lobbied.”

According to Shittu, the appointment was unexpected, but he accepted it with gratitude. “It was an appointment I wasn’t expecting, but I accepted it with gratitude,” he said. He further elaborated, “I wanted more executive positions where I could use my experience over the years, almost 45 years, political experiences and so on. But when I got this appointment, I took it in my stride, and I’m putting in my best to justify it.”

According to The PUNCH, Shittu admitted that the role wasn’t his initial expectation from the government. “It was not what I expected from the government. I expected a more executive position where I could use my brain, ideas and dynamics. But when it came, I saw it as an opportunity to also excel in managing that university which, unexpectedly, is in the heart of Igboland.”

Despite initial reservations about relocating to the South-East due to negative reports about insecurity, Shittu expressed a positive experience in Ebonyi.

“I had been so scared about moving to the South-East in view of a lot of negative reports about insecurity. But I find Ebonyi a very wonderful place. Anytime I’m going there for meetings, I see it as homecoming. It is a beautiful place, and the state is particularly very peaceful, more peaceful perhaps than some other states in Igboland.”

Shittu conveyed his satisfaction and commitment to his new role.

He said: “So, I’m okay and happy. The management of the university has been very wonderful in cooperating and collaborating with me and the governing council. I’m determined to do my best to ensure that that university grows by leaps and bounds.”