Our Politicians Are Not Living Up To Expectations, I Feel Pained – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has lamented the actions of politicians in the country, stating that more needs to be done for the citizens by those who represent them in government.

Speaking over the weekend during a visit to the Holy Rosary School of Nursing, Emekuku, in Owerri North Council Area of Imo State, Obi said those in government need to do more about investing in the future of young Nigerians.

According to him, the government should give free education so more impact can be made.

“I can tell you what it takes somebody like me to be in government I can give these people here free education. That is what I am doing now. We need to remove those costs and apply the resources where it makes more impact.

“Our politicians are not living up to expectations, we are not. I am part of them. I can’t come to school like this and the director is telling me he borrows money to run these facilities. I feel pained. That is while I said I will come back in September and I am doing so with my money. We should do more,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State Governor also said leaders need to sacrifice more and care more for the masses.

“The time has come for us to do the right thing. The leaders need to sacrifice more. We cannot continue like this, especially for the future of these children.

“We need to do the right thing until we get to our destination. But we need to be in the right direction. We are heading backwards. We need to go forward. We are not investing in the future. We are not caring. We need to care more.”

On the call by the government for the citizens to make more sacrifices due to dwindling resources, Obi said those in power are not living like there’s no money. The former Governor said those in power are feasting and expect the citizens to be fasting.

“The Conduct of the people who are operating it should show that there is no money. You cannot tell us too fast and you are feasting. If we must fast it must start from you. That is how it does,” he said.

The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, His Lordship Lucious Ugorji, who is also the Director of the school, appreciated Obi for the visit and his concerns and contributions.