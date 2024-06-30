‘Your Lacklustre Posture Allowing Terrorism To Resurface Again’ – Atiku Tackles FG Over Suicide Bombing In Borno

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has challenged the federal government to be aware of its responsibilities and ensure no region in the country is overrun by acts of terrorism and insecurity.

Atiku called on the federal government led by President Bola Tinubu to wake up from its slumber and protect the citizens of the country from all acts of insecurity and terrorism.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the call in a statement on Sunday in which he reacted to the suicide bombing which occurred at a wedding in Borno State on Saturday and resulted in the death of several guests.

Naija News earlier reported that the Borno State Police Command has confirmed that no fewer than six people were killed, with 15 others injured in a suicide attack in Gwoza, Borno State.

Many people lost their lives in Gwoza, a town in Borno State, after a female suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a wedding venue, killing several wedding guests and injuring many others.

According to sources, the bomber was carrying a baby on her back when she stormed the venue and detonated the IED at the wedding held on Saturday, in Tashan Mararaba near the Fire Service in Gwoza town.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Atiku commiserated with those affected by the bombing and called out the government for allowing much of the pushback that has been achieved against Boko Haram to be re-surfacing due to a lacklustre posture on security issues.

He urged action to be taken to ensure the Northeast region does not slide back into terrorism and extreme violence.

“It is a sad development that the ugly incidents of terrorism are resurfacing and, indeed, metastasising in the North-East.

“The reported attack by suicide bombers at a wedding reception, funeral procession, and a hospital on Saturday stands condemned.

“It is unfortunate that much of the pushback that had been achieved against the Boko Haram terror sect are being cancelled, owing mainly to the government’s lacklustre posture to hold firmly on the frontline.

“It is thus important to call on the federal authorities to wake up to their responsibility and to make sure that the North-East does not slide back into a theatre of terrorism and extreme violence.

“My condolences go to the families of victims of these attacks, and it is my prayer that God grants a peaceful repose to the souls of the departed,” Atiku posted on X.