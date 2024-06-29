Police Confirm Identity Of Suicide Bomber In Borno Wedding, Number Of Casualties

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed that no fewer than six people have been killed with 15 others injured in a suicide attack in Gwoza, Borno State.

Naija News reported that many people lost their lives in Gwoza, a town in Borno State, after a female suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a wedding venue, killing several wedding guests and injuring many others.

According to sources, the bomber was carrying a baby on her back when she stormed the venue and detonated the IED at the wedding held today, Saturday, in Tashan Mararaba near the Fire Service in Gwoza town.

Borno State Commissioner of Police (CP), Yusuf Lawal, confirmed the attack on Saturday evening, saying a female suicide bomber carried it out.

Lawal said he wa,s informed by the Divisional Police Officer in Gwoza, that at least six people were killed with 15 others evacuated to the hospital.

Buba said that the attack shattered the joy and celebration of the special day, leaving families and loved ones in mourning.

Recounting the incident, an eyewitness, Muhammed Kasim, who spoke with Daily Trust, said the attack happened around 1:30 p.m.

He said several victims were evacuated to the hospital while security agencies were deployed to sanitise the area.

He said, “We heard a very loud sound of explosives, accompanied with dust; then we saw bodies on the ground.”