Scores Killed As Terrorist Bombs Wedding In Borno State

Many persons have reportedly lost their lives in Gwoza, a town in Borno State, after a female suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a wedding venue killing several wedding guests and injuring many others.

According to sources, the bomber was carrying a baby on her back when she stormed the venue and detonated the IED at the wedding held today, Saturday, in Tashan Mararaba near the Fire Service in Gwoza town.

The number of dead persons is yet to be ascertained but several of the injured persons are receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Gwoza including this source.

A security source told Daily Trust that it was not clear whether it was a bomb blast or suicide bombers.

“We had twin blasts today; the first occurred around Hausari and the second around Mararaba area where people sell bicycles and items,” the source said.

Soldiers have reportedly taken over the streets of Gwoza.

Meanwhile, another bomber who disguised as a mourner, has detonated another explosive device in Gwoza LGA as the people were preparing for the funeral of the victims killed in an attack few hours ago.

According to counter insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, the victims, who were all civilians, were gathered to pay their respects to the deceased when the attack occurred.

At least one additional person died while 16 others were injured and rushed to the hospital.

Naija News reports that a curfew has been announced in Gwoza by the military to enable them senitize the town from any further threat.