Akeredolu’s Kinsmen Vow To Secure Massive Votes For Aiyedatiwa In Ondo Gubernatorial Election

Kinsmen of the late former governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in Owo local government, have pledged to secure massive votes for the state Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the upcoming November polls.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders made the pledge at a stakeholders meeting hosted by Ondo state deputy governor, Olayide Adelami.

The Owo APC chairman, Samuel Balogun, said Governor Aiyedatiwa’s performance would make the campaign easy, considering his laudable programmes and people-centred initiatives.

He said, “I am assuring the Deputy Governor that Owo will score massive votes for the APC in the coming governorship election. The reason is not far-fetched. The Governor and his Deputy are good people, and with the cooperation of leaders and members of the party, we will achieve success in the forthcoming election.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has made the work easy for us with his laudable programmes and people-centered initiatives. With a working governor like Aiyedatiwa, all we need to do is to go out there to remind our people of what he has done and let them know what he plans to do going forward.”

Chairman of the APC Council of Elders in Owo, Thompson Akinrinbola, also urged all aggrieved members to mend fences and work together for the success of the Aiyedatiwa/Adelami ticket.

Similarly, the deputy governor assured the APC supporters that Aiyedatiwa would not let the people down, stressing that he could turn things around in the state.

He said, “The governor has the experience and intellectual capacity to make life easy for our people. I am confident in his abilities to turn this state around, which he has demonstrated in the last six months in office.

“This is not the time to start experimenting with people who have no good record of public service. We can’t afford to leave a working governor for untested people.

“This meeting will not end here. The next one will be in Ose local government, and we will move to Akoko from there to ensure that the entire Ondo North senatorial district speaks with one voice.”