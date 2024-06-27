Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 27th June, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 27th June 2024

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that President Bola Tinubu is not working against the North.

He asserted that the president is interested in the growth of Northern Nigeria as against a series of insinuations that the President is working to cripple the region.

Shettima stated this on Wednesday while receiving a Federal Government delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on a condolence visit to him over the death of his mother-in-law.

The VP insisted that Tinubu appointed the two Ministers of Defence Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission from the North to show his concerns over what is happening in the region.

Speaking on political party differences and how Kano State Government stood by him as he lost his mother-in-law, Shettima hinted that the actions of the government showed that “what binds us together is much greater than what divides us.”

Both the Senate and House of Representatives have announced that lawmakers’ break would be cut short and resumption would be on Thursday, June 27.

The lawmakers were expected to resume on July 2 from their Sallah and end of first session break but updates given by both chambers of the National Assembly confirmed the early resumption due to important national assignments.

This development was confirmed by the chairman of Senate committees on media and public affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC-Ekiti South), and the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, respectively.

Adaramodu said in his statement that part of the issues that need the attention of the lawmakers include appropriation matters as well as constitutional and electoral matters.

On his part, the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Danzaria, in a terse internal memo dated June 24, 2024, and titled: “Change in Resumption Date from Recess” urged house members to adjust their schedules for the earlier resumption.

The federal government has commenced a closed-door meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in order to avert the pending strike action by the university union.

Naija News reports the federal government delegation is led by the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, and the meeting between the two parties is holding behind closed doors.

The focus of the meeting is to avert the proposed strike by the union.

Mamman was quoted to have said the meeting would provide an opportunity for both parties to deliberate on issues also affecting the university system.

The ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, who led the union’s delegation, told newsmen that the meeting was to deliberate on lingering issues affecting the universities to avert the planned strike actions.

Explosions were heard on Wednesday after fire engulfed the Dangote Group refinery located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the cause of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained as at the filing of this report.

It was gathered that workers at the Dangote Refinery are currently outside the section affected by the fire. With one worker heard shouting ‘Gas Plenty’.

According to reports, fire service has arrived the section of Dangote refinery affected by the fire.

Reacting to the fire incident in a statement to journalists, Dangote Group’s Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Anthony Chiejina, said the ‘minor’ fire incident at its effluent treatment plant has been contained.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, has said that the Bola Tinubu led administration cannot promise a wage that it cannot afford.

Pate asserted that the government has deliberately not made promises it cannot fulfil.

The Minister stated this during an appearance on Channels Television’s ‘The Morning Brief Show’ on Wednesday.

Speaking further, he said the government is committed to improving the welfare and wages of doctors, nurses and other health workers in the country.

He appreciated health workers who go abroad for training and return home to offer their professional services to the country.

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has declared that the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, is an ordinary citizen like every other state resident.

Naija News reports that Governor Yusuf disclosed this through his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature.

Recall that in May, Yusuf dethroned Bayero and reinstated Muhammad Sanusi as the 16th Emir of Kano.

The governor’s decision followed the enactment of the 2024 Kano Emirate law by the Kano State House of Assembly, which repealed the 2019 law.

In an interview on Arise TV, Bature said the rulings of the Kano State High Court affirm the State Assembly’s law that repealed the 2019 Kano Emirate law, thereby making Ado Bayero a private citizen.

Bature said Bayero should avoid all government properties, stressing that the mini palace he is currently occupying is defective.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has departed Nigeria for Europe on a business trip.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Wednesday by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe.

The statement read: “Nigeria’s leading opposition figure and former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has embarked on a business trip to Europe. The former Vice President departed from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 11 AM on Wednesday, the 26th of June, 2024 for his first port of call.

“He was accompanied to the airport by family members, friends, and associates.

“This morning, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar proceeded on a short foreign business trip. He will be back in the country soon.”

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has sued the State House of Assembly over a recent allegation that his eight-year administration allegedly siphoned ₦432 billion, leaving the state with huge debt liabilities.

Naija News learnt that El-Rufai filed a fundamental rights suit at the Federal High Court in Kaduna against the state House of Assembly on Wednesday.

According to Channels TV, El-Rufai, in the suit filed by his lawyer Abdulhakeem Mustapha, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, challenged the report of the Kaduna Assembly Committee, which indicted him for alleged corruption.

The ex-governor of Kaduna State was physically present in court with his lawyer to file a fundamental rights suit against the Kaduna State House of Assembly in Kaduna on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

In the suit, El-Rufai asked the court to declare the report of the Assembly probe as null and void, having not been given the opportunity of a fair hearing over the allegations levelled against him and his administration by the committee.

Joined in the suit as respondents are the Kaduna State House of Assembly and state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice.

The Rivers State Police Command has declared a former Niger Delta militant leader, Gabriel ‘General’ Asabuja, wanted over his proactive statement to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, amidst the ongoing crisis in the state.

Naija News reported that Asabuja, in a viral video online, expressed readiness to fight and work with Fubara to ensure peace in the state.

The leader of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, declared that Fubara and his new Caretaker Chairmen should be allowed to enforce such peace in the state.

While accusing the Police of supporting Wike due to benefits from him, Asabuja also vowed to fight against crime, kidnapping, killings, and rape in the state.

Reacting, the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Olatunji Disu, in an interview on Channel TV, condemned Asabuja’s actions and emphasised the panic and concern generated by his threats in the state and beyond.

He assured the public that law enforcement agencies had initiated actions to apprehend the former militant leader, stressing the seriousness with which such threats were being handled.

The Police Commissioner reiterated that Asabuja’s defiance in response to previous police invitations will not deter efforts to bring him to justice.

The newly appointed Kano State Police Commissioner, Salman Garba, has dismissed the allegation of having royal ties with the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner, while speaking at the maiden press briefing held at the command headquarters in Bompai Kano on Wednesday, said he is in Kano to serve everyone regardless of religion, ethnicity, or colour.

Garba pledged to support and empower officers and men of the command to tackle the resurgence of thuggery and other criminal activities in some parts of the Kano metropolis.

Speaking further, Garba assured the public of his commitment to ensuring effective security measures in the state by “creating a safer and more secure environment where residents can thrive, businesses can flourish and visitors can feel welcomed to the state.”

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.