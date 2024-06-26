I Will Do My Best For Kano – New CP Speaks On Royal Ties With Bayero

The newly appointed Kano State Police Commissioner, Salman Garba, has dismissed the allegation of having royal ties with the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner, while speaking at the maiden press briefing held at the command headquarters in Bompai Kano on Wednesday, said he is in Kano to serve everyone regardless of religion, ethnicity, or colour.

Garba pledged to support and empower officers and men of the command to tackle the resurgence of thuggery and other criminal activities in some parts of the Kano metropolis.

He said, “The security of life and property is our primary concern, and we will work according to the provisions of the law.

“We have already developed an action plan that revolves around collaborative policing after carefully studying the trend of the crime pattern.

“I am first and foremost a Nigerian, and I am here to serve Nigerians. The news of me belonging to the same family as Bayero is new to me; this is the first time I am hearing it. For me, I will do my best for Kano.”

Speaking further, Garba assured the public of his commitment to ensuring effective security measures in the state by “creating a safer and more secure environment where residents can thrive, businesses can flourish and visitors can feel welcomed to the state.”

Regarding the challenges facing the state, the Commissioner emphasised the need for collective responsibility in addressing security concerns and pledged to work closely with the government and citizens to build trust and ensure the safety of residents.

Garba also commended his predecessor, AIG Usaini Gumel, for his achievements and promised to build on his legacy.

He urged the public to support the police in their efforts to ensure peace and stability in the state.

