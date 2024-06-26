Strike: FG Begins Negotiation With ASUU

The federal government has commenced a closed-door meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in order to avert the pending strike action by the university union.

Naija News reports the federal government delegation is led by the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, and the meeting between the two parties is holding behind closed doors.

The focus of the meeting is to avert the proposed strike by the union.

Mamman was quoted to have said the meeting would provide an opportunity for both parties to deliberate on issues also affecting the university system.

The ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, who led the union’s delegation, told newsmen that the meeting was to deliberate on lingering issues affecting the universities to avert the planned strike actions.

“There are a lot of issues that are outstanding within the system and we believe that before now, they would have been taken care of.

‘The issues would have been resolved in line with the promise made by President Bola Tinubu and there would not be a strike in the university system.

“We hope that this meeting will be able to resolve some of these issues so that we can move forward as a country as well as our university system,” he said.

Naija News recalls ASUU has in recent days, accused the government of failing to fulfil agreements reached with the union and threatened to go on strike once the ultimatum given to the government to uphold its end of the bargain expires.

Recall that ASUU had called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene directly in the face-off between the government and the university union to avoid another nationwide strike.

The call was made on Friday by the Lagos Zone of ASUU during a press conference addressed by its Zonal Coordinator, Professor Adelaja Odukoya, at the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.

ASUU accused the government of failing to uphold its end of the bargain regarding negotiations and agreements between the two parties.

Odukoya said President Tinubu needs to urgently rise to the occasion and perform the functions of his office by immediately interfacing directly with the leadership of ASUU in order to avoid the destruction of the nation’s educational sector by those in positions of authority.