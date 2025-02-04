ASUU Declares Indefinite Strike At KASU Over Unpaid Salaries, Benefits

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at Kaduna State University has declared its intention to begin an indefinite strike on February 11, citing unresolved welfare issues with the state government.

The union issued a formal notice, signed by Chairman Peter Adamu and Secretary Peter Waziri, seeking approval from the national body for the action.

The letter, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday, explained that the strike was a result of the Kaduna State Government’s failure to address various grievances raised by the lecturers.

Key issues include the non-payment of five months’ salaries from May to September 2022, 60 percent of September 2017 salaries, and other withheld wages.

The union also highlighted the non-payment of Earned Academic Allowance from 2015 to 2020, and funds related to the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme from 2016 to 2023.

Further concerns include the failure to remit pensions from 2009 to 2019, promotion arrears from 2019 to 2023, and unresolved Group Life Insurance payments for deceased staff since 2020.

The union recalled a meeting with Governor Uba Sani on August 17, 2024, where the governor had assured the payment of the outstanding entitlements.

Despite a follow-up letter dated August 20, 2024, and additional appeals made in October and December 2024, the lecturers have seen no progress.

A meeting held on December 17, 2024, where the governor assured that payment modalities would begin within three weeks, ended without any payments being made.

On January 17, 2025, the union reminded the governor of his commitment and urged prompt intervention to avoid industrial action.

However, with no response, the union has decided to proceed with the strike.

ASUU has expressed that the indefinite strike will continue until the outstanding welfare issues are resolved.