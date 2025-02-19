ASUU Declares Indefinite Strike at Kaduna State University Over Welfare Issues

The Kaduna State University (KASU) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has embarked on an indefinite strike over unresolved welfare concerns.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the union’s chairman, Peter Adamu, and secretary, Peter Waziri, confirmed that the decision followed approval from ASUU’s National Executive Council.

The statement emphasized that the strike would be total, comprehensive, and indefinite.

ASUU rejected assurances from the Kaduna State government, stating that they lacked concrete details, clear timelines, and actionable commitments regarding the payment of outstanding entitlements owed to its members.

Among the grievances listed by the union is the non-payment of withheld salaries, a long-standing issue that has remained unresolved.

Other demands include the payment of Earned Academic Allowances dating back to 2016, settlement of promotion arrears, and payment of supervision allowances for the Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

The union also highlighted concerns over the non-remittance of pension contributions between 2009 and 2019, the failure to provide Group Life Assurance benefits for deceased members, and the lack of implementation of the approved 25 percent and 35 percent wage awards.

Additionally, ASUU stressed the need to restore the university’s autonomy, which it considers a crucial aspect of maintaining academic independence and institutional integrity.