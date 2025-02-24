ASUU Calls Off Strike In Kaduna University

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at Kaduna State University (KASU) has called off the strike that began on February 18.

This information was announced in a statement from the Chairman of the ASUU, KASU chapter, Dr. Peter Adamu, on Monday.

Adamu indicated that the choice to halt the strike was made on Saturday.

He highlighted that the government showed a willingness to resolve the deadlock by promptly releasing funds to cover 60 per cent of the withheld salaries from September 2017, as well as the supervision allowance for the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) for five sessions.

“The government also agreed to a timeline for the payment of the five months, May to September 2022 withheld salaries, promotion arrears, Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), Pension remittance (2009 to 2019), Death benefits, and Group Life Assurance,” the chapter ASUU chairman said.

Adamu further stated that the government demonstrated its dedication to the execution of wage awards and the provision of autonomy to the university.

The union conveyed its gratitude to Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State for his prompt intervention and leadership in addressing the matters that precipitated the strike.

Additionally, the union expressed appreciation to the university administration, the Commissioners for Education and Sports, as well as other stakeholders for their contributions to the swift resolution of the conflict.

Adamu urged all academic staff to return to their duties and persist in delivering essential services to the university community.