Sokoto ASUU Kicks Off Indefinite Strike Over Unresolved Welfare Issues

The Sokoto State University branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commenced an indefinite strike starting February 26 due to unresolved welfare concerns.

The decision was confirmed in a statement jointly signed by the branch chairman, Dr. Saidu Abubakar Isah, and secretary, Hassan Aliyu.

They stated that the industrial action was approved by ASUU’s National Executive Council (NEC).

Dr. Isah explained that before reaching this decision, the ASUU-SSU Congress convened to reassess its January 30, 2025, resolution and evaluate the government’s commitment to resolving the long-standing grievances.

“The meeting was chaired by the Visitation Team sent by the NEC of ASUU,” Isah noted.

“Following a thorough review of the government’s responses, the Congress resolved to embark on a strike due to the university administration, governing council, and state government’s lack of commitment to addressing the issues.”

The unresolved matters cited by the union include:

– Implementation of 25% and 35% salary increments, along with payment of arrears dating back to January 2024.

– Payment of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) for seven academic sessions and its mainstreaming.

– Settlement of promotion arrears spanning three academic sessions.

– Payment of annual salary increments for five academic sessions.

– Remittance of outstanding union check-off dues and cooperative deductions.

– Payment of outstanding entitlements for visiting and sabbatical lecturers.

– Review of the university’s law and autonomy.

The union maintains that the strike will persist until these issues are satisfactorily addressed.