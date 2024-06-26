Connect with us

BREAKING: Major Explosion As Fire Guts Dangote Refinery [Video]

Explosions was heard on Wednesday after fire engulfed the Dangote Group refinery located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the cause of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained as at the filing of this report.

It was gathered that workers at the Dangote Refinery are currently outside the section affected by the fire. With one worker heard shouting ‘Gas Plenty’.

According to reports, fire service has arrived the section of Dangote refinery affected by the fire.

More to come…

