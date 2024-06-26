Tinubu Is Not Working Against The North – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that President Bola Tinubu is not working against the North.

He asserted that the president is interested in the growth of Northern Nigeria as against a series of insinuations that the President is working to cripple the region.

Shettima stated this on Wednesday while receiving a Federal Government delegation led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on a condolence visit to him over the death of his mother-in-law.

The VP insisted that Tinubu appointed the two Ministers of Defence Chief of Defence Staff, and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission from the North to show his concerns over what is happening in the region.

Advertisement

He said, “At an appropriate time, we will lay out facts that the President is not against the North as being championed by some disgruntled elements who always want to cause disaffection between government and the citizens.”

In the same vein, the Vice President explained that Tinubu has good intentions for the nation, urging Nigerians to rally round him for him to be able to achieve the desired goals of making the country great.

“This is not a game of apportioning blame but a game of making Nigeria work, and if Nigeria works, Africa works. We have moved beyond politics, we are now in the act of governance, we must be seen doing what will help us all,” he added.

Advertisement

Speaking on political party differences and how Kano State Government stood by him as he lost his mother-in-law, Shettima hinted that the actions of the government showed that “what binds us together is much greater than what divides us.”

He noted that, “PDP, NNPP, APC we are all one family, and Nigeria is greater than all of us. Political party affiliation should not be a yardstick to show disaffection and create means of destruction for the wellbeing of the people.

“I remember, many of those who are in the NNPP are founding members of the APC and so also the PDP. This clearly tells you that we are one big family who only believes in one party or the other, so we must work together to make Nigeria great, and together we will make it.”

Advertisement