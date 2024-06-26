Wike: Ex-Niger Delta Militant Leader Who Vowed To Fight For Gov Fubara Declared Wanted

The Rivers State Police Command has declared a former Niger Delta militant leader, Gabriel ‘General’ Asabuja, wanted over his proactive statement to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, amidst the ongoing crisis in the state.

Naija News reported that Asabuja, in a viral video online, expressed readiness to fight and work with Fubara to ensure peace in the state.

The leader of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, MEND, declared that Fubara and his new Caretaker Chairmen should be allowed to enforce such peace in the state.

While accusing the Police of supporting Wike due to benefits from him, Asabuja also vowed to fight against crime, kidnapping, killings, and rape in the state.

Reacting, the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Olatunji Disu, in an interview on Channel TV, condemned Asabuja’s actions and emphasised the panic and concern generated by his threats in the state and beyond.

He assured the public that law enforcement agencies had initiated actions to apprehend the former militant leader, stressing the seriousness with which such threats were being handled.

The Police Commissioner reiterated that Asabuja’s defiance in response to previous police invitations will not deter efforts to bring him to justice.