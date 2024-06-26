National Assembly Cuts Short Break, To Resume On Thursday

Both the Senate and House of Representatives have announced that lawmakers’ break would be cut short and resumption would be on Thursday, June 27.

The lawmakers were expected to resume on July 2 from their Sallah and end of first session break but updates given by both chambers of the National Assembly confirmed the early resumption due to important national assignments.

This development was confirmed by the chairman of Senate committees on media and public affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC-Ekiti South), and the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, respectively.

Adaramodu said in his statement that part of the issues that need the attention of the lawmakers include appropriation matters as well as constitutional and electoral matters.

Adaramadu said: “It’s our statutory resumption from the Sallah break. Senate has the constitutional power to regulate its sessions and we believe that we could gain one more legislative day to deal with national and constitutional issues, hence the bringing forward from the initial July 2.

“We hope to deal with issues concerning our further oversight on the Appropriations and clear further the hanging issues of constitutional and electoral concerns. And clear outstanding bills and motions, expectedly before our annual recess, later in the year.”

On his part, the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Danzaria, in a terse internal memo dated June 24, 2024, and titled: “Change in Resumption Date from Recess” urged house members to adjust their schedules for the earlier resumption.

“Please be informed that the resumption date from the ongoing recess has been rescheduled from Tuesday, July 2, 2024, to Thursday, June 27, 2024.

“Accordingly, the plenary will hold on Thursday, June 27, 2024, by 11:00 am.

“Kindly make necessary adjustments to your schedules and ensure your timely presence for the resumption of legislative activities,” the memo reads.

Among issues expected to be tabled before the lawmakers is the 2024 Supplementary Appropriation Bill which is expected to be presented on Thursday to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.