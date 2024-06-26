Ex-Super Eagles’ Peter Odemwingie Bags Professional Golfers Association Badge 

Former Super Eagles forward, Peter Odemwingie has earned his Professional Golfers Association (PGA) membership badge which makes him a professional golfer.

Peter Odemwingie achieved this feat after graduating from the golf school earlier in the week and has been officially inducted into the professional body.

In a chat with the PGA official website after his induction, the 42-year-old Odemwingie said: “I’m really proud of all of myself and my friends who are graduating today as well. It is a long journey. I fell in love with the game.

“I play lots of pro ams as an amateur. I come from a football background. I had a decent-level career in a group sport. Now I am in a different sport, sometimes you can be lonely in golf — just you and your caddie, if you have one.

“And seeing what the PGA professionals enjoy. I passed the playing ability test, I was accepted on the programme and I was as excited that day as I am today.”

Note that Peter Odemwingie who was born in Uzbekistan to a Russian mother and a Nigerian father started his football development at Akademia CSKA Moscow.

He moved down to Nigeria in 1998 to continue nurturing his football career. In his two years in Nigeria’s domestic football, he played for AS Racines and Bendel Insurance.

Afterwards, Odemwingie went on to play for 10 different clubs across Europe including Lille, Lokomotiv Moscow, West Brom, and Stoke City.

The Nigerian legend made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2002 and retired from international football in 2014 after scoring 11 goals in 65 caps.