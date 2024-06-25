Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 25th June, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 25th June 2024

President Bola Tinubu has stated that the efforts of security forces in tackling insecurity in the North-West are proving effective, resulting in the disruption and dismantling of criminal networks.

Speaking at the North-West Peace and Security Summit, organized by the North-West Governors’ Forum in Katsina on Monday, the President, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, assured Nigerians that the progress seen so far is just the beginning, with ongoing efforts to further secure the nation.

President Tinubu rejected claims that insecurity in the North-West is part of a sectional agenda, emphasizing that any instability in one part of the country affects the whole nation.

He reiterated that securing Nigeria has been a top priority since his administration took office over a year ago.

He noted that the strategies employed in the North-West are starting to yield results and promised that efforts will continue unabated until insurgents are completely dismantled.

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, on Monday declared that the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III is much more than just the Sultan.

According to Shettima, the Sultan is an institution that must be guarded and protected jealously, adding that the Sultan goes beyond Sokoto and represents an idea that belongs to the entire country.

The Vice President stated this at the North West Peace and Security Summit held in Katsina State.

“In all developmental issues in this country, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, I want to use him as a point of reference to recognise and appreciate all our royal fathers present here.”

And to the deputy governor of Sokoto, I have a simple message for you, Yes, the Sultan is the Sultan of Sokoto, but he is much more than that; he represents an idea, he is an Institution, that all of us in this country need to jealousy guard, protect, promote, preserve and project for the growth of our nation,” Shettima said.

The declaration of the nation’s number two man comes amidst rumours that the Sokoto state government is allegedly plotting to depose the Sultan.

Senator Isah Jibrin, Chair of the Senate committee investigating the ₦30 trillion Ways and Means loans obtained by the Federal Government from the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and has not been abandoned.

Senator Jibrin told Punch that any reports suggesting the probe had been abandoned are completely unfounded.

On Tuesday, February 20, the Senate resolved to investigate the ₦30 trillion loan, highlighting that the alleged reckless expenditure of the CBN overdraft has significantly contributed to the current food and security crises in the country.

After its formation, the committee identified 13 violations in the loan acquisition process from the CBN.

In response to media reports, Senator Jibrin emphasized that the figures under investigation are well-known, as the Ways and Means advances provided to former President Muhammadu Buhari by Emefiele are already public knowledge.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has alleged that some political elites have been frustrating political moves to ensure the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, by the federal government of Nigeria.

The Ohanaeze, in a fresh statement on Monday, made available to Naija News, identified three southeast governors, National Assembly members, some fake Biafra agitators, certain elders of the southeast region and some other political elites as working to frustrate Kanu’s release because of their own selfish political gains.

Particularly, the group identified a specific Southeast Governor who visited Ebonyi for the commissioning of the Ebonyi International Airport on 5th May 2022, during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari but is not from the state of being heavily involved in the plot to stop the release of the IPOB leader.

Ohanaeze, however, warned in its statement that it would no longer fold its arms and watch them sabotage efforts to secure Kanu’s release but would sanction the affected persons if they continue the plans to obstruct Kanu’s release through a potential out-of-court settlement between the federal government and the embattled Biafra agitator.

The Ohanaeze statement was signed by its secretary general, Okechukwu Isiguzoro.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye has accused the Muhammadu Buhari administration of mismanaging the first tranche of the $500 million World Bank loan for women’s empowerment in the country.

Kennedy-Ohanenye made the claim during an appearance on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Monday.

According to her, the first tranche of the loan, which is $100 million, meant for the ‘Nigeria For Women Project’, was mismanaged.

Naija News reports that the women project is a strategic engagement between the World Bank and the Nigerian Government set to improve the livelihood of Nigerian women.

A statement from the bank said the loan is a scale-up financing for the women’s project, which was initially approved on June 27, 2018, with $100m financing.

Speaking during the interview, Kennedy-Ohanenye said the $100 million was disbursed by the Buhari government and the expenditure didn’t reflect the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

She claimed that the money was mainly used for advocacy, meetings, and consultancy services and was shared among the states without proper accountability and transparency.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has decried the spate at which multinational companies have exited Nigeria since the advent of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, in a statement via his X handle on Monday, said that over ten multinational companies have exited the country in the last one year, citing eerily consistent reasons.

According to the former Governor of Anambra State, the latest development has cost the country a staggering N95 trillion in the past five years.

Regarding what the government should do, Peter Obi said President Tinubu should create a business-friendly environment that fosters investment, innovation, and growth.

The President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar III, has said it will take decades to end insecurity and banditry in the North-West.

Naija News reports that in the last few years, bandits have been on the prowl in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano and Jigawa states.

Thousands of people, mostly vulnerable persons, have been killed and displaced by the bloodthirsty marauders who mostly disguise themselves as herders.

While speaking on Monday at the North-West Peace and Security Summit in Katsina State, Abubakar said banditry had caused many consequences in the region.

The monarch expressed the readiness of traditional rulers to partner with security agencies and Northern governors in the northern region, despite the numerous problems of banditry and insurgency.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has been elected as the new Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has been appointed as the Vice Chairman.

Naija News reports that this development came after a meeting of the Southern Governors Forum held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Monday.

The session, which lasted approximately five hours, was attended by 13 governors and three deputy governors from the southern states.

The Assistant General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Chris Onyeka, on Monday, revealed why many state governors are flouting the Minimum Wage Act.

According to Onyeka, Governors are disobeying the law because they do not believe in the sanctity of the law.

Onyeka gave the position in Abuja on Monday in an interview with newsmen on minimum wage law and its implementation.

Naija News understands that some governors are yet to pay ₦30,000 minimum wage as workers await a new minimum wage to be passed into law.

The states yet to implement the minimum wage, in defiance of the 2019 Act, are, Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Gombe, Niger, Borno, Sokoto, Anambra, Imo, Benue, Taraba, and Zamfara.

Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has issued a stern warning about the misuse of her name in political conflicts.

Okonjo-Iweala expressed concerns over a scheme to exploit her name for political purposes and urged those involved to stop immediately.

Her response came after a Facebook post falsely attributed a statement to her, claiming Nigeria’s debt had surged to N24 trillion within two months, an unprecedented increase, even after the removal of fuel subsidies and her offer to help has been refused.

Refuting this claim, the former Nigerian Minister of Finance took to X to clarify: “THIS IS IMPORTANT- It appears that there are people in Nigeria trying to use my name and image on social media to fight battles on different sides of the political divide, putting words in my mouth that I never said.

“Therefore, I want to alert everyone that the message below is FAKE. This is a stern warning to all those trying to misuse my name for their political ends that I will continue to rebut any attempts to use my name and image falsely!”

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News.