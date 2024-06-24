Sultan Of Sokoto Reveals How Long It Will Take Banditry To End In The North

The President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar III, has said it will take decades to end insecurity and banditry in the North-West.

Naija News reports that in the last few years, bandits have been on the prowl in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano and Jigawa states.

Thousands of people, mostly vulnerable persons, have been killed and displaced by the bloodthirsty marauders who mostly disguise themselves as herders.

While speaking on Monday at the North-West Peace and Security Summit in Katsina State, Abubakar said banditry had caused many consequences in the region.

The monarch expressed the readiness of traditional rulers to partner with security agencies and Northern governors in the northern region, despite the numerous problems of banditry and insurgency.

He said, “What we must do is to challenge these bandits because we all know the consequences of banditry and insurgency on our lives.

“But it will take decades to get out of it if all we get out of it. We all know the consequences and the problems.”

He believed that at the end of the summit, proposals to bring insurgency to the barest minimum for people to go about their lives and businesses would be arrived at.