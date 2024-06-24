‘This Is Just The Beginning’ – Tinubu Highlights Success In Disrupting Criminal Networks

President Bola Tinubu has stated that the efforts of security forces in tackling insecurity in the North-West are proving effective, resulting in the disruption and dismantling of criminal networks.

Speaking at the North-West Peace and Security Summit, organized by the North-West Governors’ Forum in Katsina on Monday, the President, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, assured Nigerians that the progress seen so far is just the beginning, with ongoing efforts to further secure the nation.

Tinubu said, “Our military forces, through various operations such as Operation Hadin Kai and Operation Safe Haven, have made true their promise to the nation by targeting like Boko Haram and bandits who have held for too long.

“Through enhanced border security and intelligence capabilities, we have disrupted and dismantled criminal networks. Each of you here is aware of the high-profile figureheads of these groups neutralised by our forces, and I am here to share with you that this is just the beginning.”

President Tinubu rejected claims that insecurity in the North-West is part of a sectional agenda, emphasizing that any instability in one part of the country affects the whole nation.

He reiterated that securing Nigeria has been a top priority since his administration took office over a year ago.

He noted that the strategies employed in the North-West are starting to yield results and promised that efforts will continue unabated until insurgents are completely dismantled.

The summit was attended by several dignitaries, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Sultan of Sokoto, Governor Dikko Radda, Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and other governors from the North-West region.