Ohanaeze Ndigbo Identifies 3 Governors, National Assembly Members, Others Working Against Release Of Nnamdi Kanu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has alleged that some political elites have been frustrating political moves to ensure the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, by the federal government of Nigeria.

The Ohanaeze, in a fresh statement on Monday, made available to Naija News, identified three southeast governors, National Assembly members, some fake Biafra agitators, certain elders of the southeast region and some other political elites as working to frustrate Kanu’s release because of their own selfish political gains.

Particularly, the group identified a specific Southeast Governor who visited Ebonyi for the commissioning of the Ebonyi International Airport on 5th May 2022, during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari but is not from the state of being heavily involved in the plot to stop the release of the IPOB leader.

Ohanaeze, however, warned in its statement that it would no longer fold its arms and watch them sabotage efforts to secure Kanu’s release but would sanction the affected persons if they continue the plans to obstruct Kanu’s release through a potential out-of-court settlement between the federal government and the embattled Biafra agitator.

The Ohanaeze statement, signed by its secretary general, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, reads: “The recent turn of events regarding the potential out-of-court settlements between the Federal Government and Nnamdi Kanu has kindled optimism among Nigerians and Ndigbo.

“The decision of the Federal High Court Abuja to adjourn the proceedings till September 2024, urging both parties to explore negotiations and settlements under section 17 of the High Court Act, signals a glimmer of hope for justice and reconciliation.

“However, amidst this ray of hope, there looms a shadow of discord and self-serving agendas within certain quarters of Southeast Governors, Political Elites, and misguided Elders. These individuals appear intent on obstructing the path to Nnamdi Kanu’s freedom, deriving personal benefits from his continued incarceration, and diverting state resources under the guise of addressing security challenges in the Southeast.

“Moreover, there exists a group of political elites from National Assembly masquerading as Patriots but who seem eager to exploit the situation for their political gain, forsaking the true objective of securing Nnamdi Kanu’s release. Additionally, criminals camouflaged as Biafra agitators, led by individuals like Simon Ekpa, are perpetrating acts of violence and criminality that further exacerbate the precarious security situation in the Southeast.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo sternly warns all those who seek to thwart Nnamdi Kanu’s release to consider the gravity of their actions. The people of the Southeast bear the brunt of the escalating insecurity challenges and the economic fallout resulting from civil disobedience, such as the Sit At Home directives. Any efforts to derail the path towards peace and justice will not go unchallenged and there will be consequences.

“We express grave concern over the actions of a specific Southeast Governor who has consistently obstructed Nnamdi Kanu’s release for personal political gain. The missed opportunity during Former President Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi for the commissioning of the Ebonyi International Airport on 5th May 2022, due to the Governor’s interference who’s not from Ebonyi State, stands as a clear example of political sabotage. Ohanaeze Ndigbo shall not stand silent as these Governors continue to undermine the interests of the people for their agendas.”

The statement added that “Punitive measures and disciplinary actions will be enforced against any individual or group impeding the Southeast’s journey towards peace and justice.

“We urge Nnamdi Kanu’s legal team to remain vigilant and guard against political interference from Southeast Governors and politicians that could jeopardize the process of securing his freedom.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo also called upon esteemed Igbo leaders and statesmen like Chief Emeka Anyaoku , Chief Ebitu Ukiwe, Senator Ike Nwachukwu and others to lend their credibility and support to the efforts towards Nnamdi Kanu’s release.

The statement added that “The Federal Government must receive assurances from these Igbo respected figures to advance the out-of-court settlements. Let us stand together in pursuit of unity, justice, and prosperity for the Southeast region.

“We are resolute in our commitment to peace, justice, and the well-being of all Ndigbo. The time for change is at hand, and together, we shall forge a path towards a brighter future.”