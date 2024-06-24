BREAKING: Abiodun Named Chairman Of Southern Governors Forum

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has been elected as the new Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has been appointed as the Vice Chairman.

Naija News reports that this development came after a meeting of the Southern Governors Forum held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Monday.

The session, which lasted approximately five hours, was attended by 13 governors and three deputy governors from the southern states.

Among the attendees were Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Alex Otti (Abia), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), and Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom).

Other governors present included Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Charles Soludo (Anambra), Imo State Deputy Governor Chinyere Ekomaru, Delta State Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme, and Ondo State Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami.

Why Governors Flout Minimum Wage Law – NLC

The Assistant General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Chris Onyeka, on Monday, revealed why many state governors are flouting the Minimum Wage Act.

According to Onyeka, Governors are disobeying the law because they do not believe in the sanctity of the law.

Onyeka gave the position in Abuja on Monday in an interview with newsmen on minimum wage law and its implementation.

Naija News understands that some governors are yet to pay ₦30,000 minimum wage as workers await a new minimum wage to be passed into law.