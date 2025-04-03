Sanwo-Olu Swears In New Chairman For Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has officially appointed Oladipupo Oluwaloni as the new head of the Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA) following the death of the former chairman, Mrs. Bolatito Shobowale.

During the swearing-in ceremony held on Wednesday, April 2, Sanwo-Olu encouraged Oluwaloni to focus on community development and to align his efforts with the vision of the State Government, expressing his belief in Oluwaloni’s capability to foster advancement.

The Governor conveyed his assurance that the LCDA would experience significant growth under Oluwaloni’s leadership.

In response, Oluwaloni expressed deep appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu and the Ayobo-Ipaja community for their trust and confidence in him.

He committed to building upon previous successes and outlined his immediate initiatives, which include providing an ambulance to the primary health center and inaugurating new connecting roads within the LCDA in the coming days.

The ceremony was attended by prominent government officials, party leaders, and community representatives who pledged their support for the new administration.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor and skit maker, Debo Adedayo, known as Mr Macaroni, has faulted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s apology concerning gridlock caused by Independence Bridge repair.

Naija News reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu, who paid a visit to the Independence Bridge, appealed to Lagosians to show understanding with the government.

He explained that the work going on at the bridge was to save the lives of its users, noting that the bridge has lasted for over 80 years.

“Let’s think outside the box. If you don’t have business to do in Victoria Island in the next 2 to 3 weeks, conduct your business online and plan ahead,” he added.

Reacting to Sanwo-Olu’s appeal and suggestion, Macaroni said the difficulty Lagosians face as a result of work at the bridge showed the government’s poor consideration of citizens’ welfare.

“If the government had any regard whatsoever for the people of Lagos, these measures and more extensive ones would have been taken before yesterday to make this process as painless as possible for the people.

“There should have been adequate planning including a reasonable timeline for execution and proper information dissemination which would have prevented to some extent the unbearable hardship the people have to endure. This has happened only because this Government has no sense of responsibility to the people!

“If The federal and state government cannot successfully collaborate on projects like these despite belonging to the same party, then it only confirms what we have always known about the quality of leadership,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle.