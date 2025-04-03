Lagosians Pay For Your Luxury Life, Treat Them With Respect – Macaroni Tells Sanwo-Olu

Nollywood actor and comedy skit maker, Debo Adedayo, known as Mr Macaroni, has faulted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s apology concerning gridlock caused by Independence Bridge repair.

Naija News reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu, who paid a visit to the Independence Bridge, appealed to Lagosians to show understanding with the government.

He explained that the work going on at the bridge was to save the lives of its users, noting that the bridge has lasted for over 80 years.

“Let’s think outside the box. If you don’t have business to do in Victoria Island in the next 2 to 3 weeks, conduct your business online and plan ahead,” he added.

Reacting to Sanwo-Olu’s appeal and suggestion, Macaroni said the difficulty Lagosians face as a result of work at the bridge showed the government’s poor consideration of citizens’ welfare.

“If the government had any regard whatsoever for the people of Lagos, these measures and more extensive ones would have been taken before yesterday to make this process as painless as possible for the people.

“There should have been adequate planning including a reasonable timeline for execution and proper information dissemination which would have prevented to some extent the unbearable hardship the people have to endure. This has happened only because this Government has no sense of responsibility to the people!

“If The federal and state government cannot successfully collaborate on projects like these despite belonging to the same party, then it only confirms what we have always known about the quality of leadership,” he wrote on his 𝕏 handle.

In another tweet, Adedayo stated that the Governor did no favour to Lagosians by addressing the gridlock issue caused by the Independence Bridge work.

Macaroni added that Lagosians pay for the Governor’s easy life, which isolated him from the pain and hardship people suffer daily.

“The Governor is not doing anyone a favor by addressing the hardship Lagosians are facing. It is his responsibility!!!

“Most people have been conditioned to accept the barest minimum from Politicians and that is why there is zero accountability to the people.

“Sir Jide Sanwo-Olu, the people pay for your nice convoy, your security, accommodation and every other luxury your office affords you.

“All of these and many more make things very easy and enjoyable for you such that you never have to deal with the pain and hardship the people suffer. The least you can do is to serve them with utmost respect and total commitment! They don’t deserve anything less!!!” Macaroni added.