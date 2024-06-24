Makinde, Sanwo-Olu, Obaseki, Otti, Others Arrive Abeokuta For Southern Governors Meeting

Ten state governors have reportedly arrived in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for the meeting of the Southern Governors’ Forum.

Naija News reports that this meeting is taking place at the presidential residence, Ibara Housing, in Abeokuta.

The governor leading the group of early attendees was Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, who also serves as the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum.

Sanwo-Olu was welcomed by the governor hosting the event, Dapo Abiodun.

Additional governors who have made it to the meeting include Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Alex Otti (Abia), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Bassey Otu (Cross River).

Also present are Deputy Governors, Chinyere Ekomaru (Imo) and Monday Onyeme (Delta), along with Olayide Adelami (Ondo).

It is anticipated that governors from all 17 Southern States will be in attendance at the meeting.

While the agenda of the meeting is yet to be made public, it is worth noting that the Southern Governors are meeting for the first time after the demise of the late Rotimi Akeredolu, former Governor of Ondo State, who was the chairman of the forum until his demise.

The forum has not elected a new chairman after Akeredolu’s death in December 2023.

Akeredolu’s replacement may emerge at the end of the meeting.

