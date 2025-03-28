Achimugu’s Investigation Has No Link With Atiku, Sanwo-Olu – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed claims linking former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to the investigations of Nigerian businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu.

Naija News reports that Atiku had claimed that the EFCC was probing him concerning financial activities involving Sanwo-Olu.

However, the EFCC’s Head of Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Friday, March 28, disclosed that Achimugu is being investigated for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering and has no correlation with Atiku and Sanwo-Olu.

The anti-graft agency maintained that it was non-partisan and non-sectarian, urging the public to keep faith with the professionalism of the Commission without imputing any extraneous consideration to its works.

The statement added, “We wish to state unequivocally that the investigations of Achimugu have no correlation of any kind with the two political actors. She is being investigated for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering and has since been declared Wanted by the Commission.

“The EFCC commenced investigation of Achimugu in 2022 and though she approached the court to obtain an injunction restraining the Commission from arresting, investigating, inviting or detaining her for any alleged criminal act, the injunction was challenged and vacated on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

“The court ruled that “…no court has the power to stop the investigative powers of the Police or EFCC or any agency established under our laws to investigate crimes when there is reasonable suspicion of commission of a crime or ample evidence of commission of an offence by a suspect”.

“The court further upheld the interim order of forfeiture of assets of Achimugu suspected to be proceeds of crime, dismissing her suit against it as lacking merit .

“The foregoing clearly establishes that the EFCC’s case against her has no immediate or remote nexus with any politician or any veiled or open reference to any political engagement or transaction.

“The EFCC is non-partisan and non-sectarian. We enjoin the public to continue to keep faith with the professionalism of the Commission without imputing any extraneous consideration to its works.”